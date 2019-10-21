Google adds seasonal Nest doorbell ringers in time for Halloween

Once you enabled the feature through the Nest app, instead of a standard ringtone, visitors will hear a rotating cast of characters that includes a "cackling witch," a ghost, a vampire and a scary monster anytime they ring your doorbell. The feature also works inside on Nest smart displays if you enable the visitor announcements functionality. In either case, it's a fun way to make Halloween more fun and memorable for trick-or-treaters.

Google says it plans to add more seasonal ringtones in late November ahead of the holidays, so you'll get more use out of the feature than just once per year. If you don't own any Nest products, you can still get in on the fun if you have access to Google Assistant. Just ask the digital assistant to "get spooky," and it'll start playing an hour-long "spooktacular" playlist.