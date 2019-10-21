Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Best Buy throws in a $50 gift card with the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3

The portable PC starts shipping this week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
10.21.19 in Personal Computing
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

If you're in the market for a good deal on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, you might want to check out Best Buy. The retailer is offering a $50 gift card with the system, which starts at $1,199. Best Buy is also throwing in a six-month Trend Micro Internet Security subscription worth $30. While it's not exactly a door crasher bargain, it certainly sweetens the deal.

Microsoft announced the 15-inch model at its Surface event this month. It includes custom AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon Vega graphics. Microsoft says it runs twice as fast as the Surface Laptop 2, and three times faster than Apple's MacBook Air. A 13.5-inch model is also available with quad-core 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake chips, starting at $999. The Surface Laptop 3 ships October 22nd.

Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 on Best Buy - $1199

Source: Best Buy
In this article: best buy, bestbuy, computer, engadgetdeals, gear, laptop, microsoft, microsoft surface 3, microsoftsurface3, personal computing, personalcomputing, surface, surface laptop, surfacelaptop, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google now understands more conversational search queries

Google now understands more conversational search queries

View
Netflix quietly tests variable playback speed in Android app

Netflix quietly tests variable playback speed in Android app

View
US lawmakers want streaming services like Netflix to issue emergency alerts

US lawmakers want streaming services like Netflix to issue emergency alerts

View
Google Pixelbook Go review: Function over form

Google Pixelbook Go review: Function over form

View
RED founder retires, and the Hydrogen phone project is over

RED founder retires, and the Hydrogen phone project is over

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr