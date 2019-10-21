Best Buy throws in a $50 gift card with the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3

If you're in the market for a good deal on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, you might want to check out Best Buy. The retailer is offering a $50 gift card with the system, which starts at $1,199. Best Buy is also throwing in a six-month Trend Micro Internet Security subscription worth $30. While it's not exactly a door crasher bargain, it certainly sweetens the deal.
Microsoft announced the 15-inch model at its Surface event this month. It includes custom AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon Vega graphics. Microsoft says it runs twice as fast as the Surface Laptop 2, and three times faster than Apple's MacBook Air. A 13.5-inch model is also available with quad-core 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake chips, starting at $999. The Surface Laptop 3 ships October 22nd.