Netflix's 'The Crown' season 3 trailer shows off the new cast

We knew that Oscar winner Olivia Colman would be taking over for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, but now we have a better idea of what that will look like. The trailer also shows Helena Bonham Carter in her role as Princess Margaret, and we get our first glimpse of Emerald Fennell (Call the Midwife) as Camilla Parker Bowles and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.

Things are changing politically, too, as season three takes place between 1964 and 1977. You can expect Cold War drama, Beatlemania and England winning the 1966 World Cup. The new season begins November 17th.