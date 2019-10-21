Steam's new beta takes local multiplayer games online

This is a beta, and there will likely be glitches. Valve has warned that it's focusing on improving compatibility and network stability during the test. Still, it might be worth a try if you miss face-to-face play sessions with friends. And in some cases, it might be the only way to play online. While native online multiplayer is a staple of many games, some titles insist on local play -- if you're willing to deal with a little extra lag, you won't have to miss out on that shared experience.