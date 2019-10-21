Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Valve Software

Steam's new beta takes local multiplayer games online

Remote Play Together only needs one copy of a game for friends to join.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10.21.19 in Personal Computing
Comments
103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Valve Software

Valve didn't wait long to give you a chance to play local multiplayer games online. The latest Steam beta client now includes Remote Play Together support that lets friends join in multiplayer experiences that would normally require sitting on the same couch. Only the host needs a copy of the game -- everyone else just needs a controller or (with permission) access to the keyboard or mouse. You can play across computer platforms (a Mac player could join a Windows game, for instance), and voice chat lets you yell at players as if you were there.

This is a beta, and there will likely be glitches. Valve has warned that it's focusing on improving compatibility and network stability during the test. Still, it might be worth a try if you miss face-to-face play sessions with friends. And in some cases, it might be the only way to play online. While native online multiplayer is a staple of many games, some titles insist on local play -- if you're willing to deal with a little extra lag, you won't have to miss out on that shared experience.

Source: Steam Support
In this article: beta, games, gaming, internet, linux, mac, personal computing, personalcomputing, remote play, remote play together, steam, valve, valve software, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View
Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr