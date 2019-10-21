Sunday Riley settles with FTC over fraudulent skincare reviews

The settlement unsurprisingly bars Sunday Riley from posting fake reviews, but also requires that it clearly identify endorsers (and their connections), and asks it to "instruct" staff on their own disclosure responsibilities.

Not everyone is pleased with the proposed settlement, however. The two dissenting FTC commissioners, Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, pointed out that Sunday Riley avoided both a fine and having to admit guilt. The cosmetics firm is really just being asked not to do it again. This "does little to address the epidemic of fake reviews online," the commissioners said. They worried that other companies would continue posting fake reviews believing the FTC would only slap them on the wrist.

There is more substantial action coming from the FTC, at least. Devumi, the company that reportedly sold fake followers to stars, has agreed to settlement of its own. In addition to correcting behavior, the deal fines founder German Calas $250,000 with the threat of a total $2.5 million penalty if the FTC finds out that he misrepresented his financial situation. Fake online influence does prompt punishment -- at the FTC -- it's just that the response could be considered inconsistent.