This week is a big one for sports fans, with the MLB World Series, NBA regular season action and Formula 1 in Mexico. For gamers, there's a new Call of Duty as well as Obsidian's latest title The Outer Worlds is arriving complete with a rich world that thrives on "absurdist humor." On TV, we'll be waiting for the second episode of HBO's Watchmen series, as well as part one of the next season for Bojack Horseman on Netflix and Eddie Murphy's first new title in years, Dolemite is my Name, also on Netflix. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
What's on TV this week: 'The Outer Worlds'
Also: Eddie Murphy in 'Dolemite is My Name,' and 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.'
Blu-ray & Games
- 007: The Daniel Craig Collection (4K)
- The Lion King (4K)
- Charlie's Angels (4K)
- Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (4K)
- Muhammad Ali: When We Were Kings (Criterion)
- Veronica Mars (S1)
- Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
- NOS4A2 (S1)
- 2019: NBA Champions - Toronto Raptors
- Charmed (S2)
- Crimson Peak
- Bonfire (PSVR)
- Beholder (PS4)
- Eastshade (PS4)
- WWE 2K20 (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore (Switch)
- The Outer Worlds (Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC - 10/25)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, PC, Xbox One - 10/25)
- MediEvil (PS4 - 10/25)
- Into the Dead 2 (Switch)
- Let's Sing Country (PS4, Xbox One - 10/25)
Monday
- 9-1-1, Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- All American, CW, 8 PM
- Patriots/Jets, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- All Arise, CBS, 9 PM
- The River and the Wall, Starz, 9 PM
- The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
- Prodigal Son, Fox, 9 PM
- Catherine the Great (series premiere), HBO, 10 PM
- Bull, CBS, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- Bluff City Law, NBC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright, Netflix, 3 AM
- MLB World Series Game 1: Astros vs. Nationals, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Pelicans/Raptors, TNT, 8 PM
- Lakers/Clippers, TNT, 10:30 PM
- Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, VH1, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The American Game, ESPN, 8 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- The Purge, USA, 9 PM
- Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
- The Douglas Dynasty, ABC, 10 PM
- The Misery Index (series premiere), TBS, 10 PM
- Treadstone, USA, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Rhythm + Flow (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
- Castle Rock (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
- When the Camellia Blooms, Netflix, 3 AM
- Breakfast Lunch & Dinner featuring David Chang (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- MLB World Series Game 2: Astros vs. Nationals, Fox, 7:30 PM
- All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
- Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Oval (series premiere), BET, 9 PM
- Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
- Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
- NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
- Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, ABC, 10 PM
- 24/7: College football (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
- South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Sistas (series premiere), BET, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Cake, FXX, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Mind Field, YouTube, 3 AM
- Daybreak (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Bigger, BET+, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- SMU/Houston college football, ESPN, 8 PM
- Washington/Vikings, Fox, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
- Perfect Harmony, NBC, 8:30 PM
- The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- The Good Place , NBC, 9 PM
- A Million Little Things, ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Sunnyside, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Will & Grace (season premiere), NBC, 9:30 PM
- Evil, CBS, 10 PM
- How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10 PM
- Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
- Dolemite is My Name, Netflix, 3 AM
- Brotherhood (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Prank Encounters, Netflix, 3 AM
- Bojack Horseman (S6 - Part 1), Netflix, 3 AM
- If You Give A Mouse A Cookie Halloween Special, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Rattlesnake, Netflix, 3 AM
- Zomboat! (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Kominsky Method (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- It Takes a Lunatic, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM
- Greenhouse Academy, Netflix, 3 AM
- Just Add Magic, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix, 3 AM
- Vagabond, Netflix, 3 AM
- Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
- MLB World Series Game 3: Nationals vs. Astros, Fox, 7:30 PM
- Charmed, CW, 8 PM
- Designed to Kill, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
- Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
- Comedy Central Presents Dulce Sloan / Will Miles, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- Black Jesus, Adult Swim, 12 AM
Saturday
- MLB World series Game 4: Astros vs. Nationals, Fox, 7:30 PM
- The Road Home for Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Arkansas/Alabama college football, ESPN, 7 PM
- Notre Dame/Michigan college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Chance the Rapper, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- F1 Mexico GP, ABC, 2:30 PM
- America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 7 PM
- MLB World Series Game 5: Astros vs. Nationals (if necessary), Fox, 7:30 PM
- Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
- Packers/Chiefs, NBC, 8:15 PM
- The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
- God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Watchmen, HBO, 9 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
- Godfather of Harlem, Epix, 9 PM
- Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Uncensored, TV One, 9 PM
- Leavenworth, Starz, 9:30 PM
- Silicon Valley (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM
- Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 10 PM
- Press, PBS, 10 PM
- The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
- Mrs. Fletcher (series premiere), HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
- Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America, AMC, 12 AM
All times listed are ET.