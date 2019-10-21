Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Verizon's sports arena 5G doesn't reach every seat

5G is available in three arenas but only in certain seating areas.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10.21.19 in Mobile
Comments
231 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Last week, Verizon (Engadget's parent company) bragged about offering 5G coverage in three major basketball and hockey arenas. Turns out there's a pretty big catch. That 5G is only available in some of the seating areas.

The 5G is rolling out in San Francisco's Chase Center, Denver's Pepsi Center and Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena -- the homes of the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, respectively. But the NBA season starts tomorrow, and fans who were expecting faster internet speeds during games may be disappointed.

As Ars Technica points out, this isn't entirely surprising given that Verizon's early 5G is easily blocked by walls and other obstacles, and we've seen first-hand that 5G can be spotty to nonexistent indoors. Verizon has also brought 5G to a handful of NFL stadiums, but it's limited in those settings, too. Not being able to provide full 5G coverage in an arena or stadium doesn't bode well for Verizon as it plans to bring 5G to 30 cities.

Engadget has reached out to Verizon for comment.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Ars Technica
In this article: 5g, arena, basketball, business, chase center, coverage, gear, hockey, internet, internet speed, mobile, nba, nhl, pepsi center, talking stick resort arena, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
231 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX's next Crew Dragon test could happen next week

SpaceX's next Crew Dragon test could happen next week

View
Google researchers taught an AI to recognize smells

Google researchers taught an AI to recognize smells

View
Wirecutter's best deals: The Eero Pro mesh networking kit, and more!

Wirecutter's best deals: The Eero Pro mesh networking kit, and more!

View
OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

View
A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr