Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon debuts ad-supported News video app for Fire TV

The app will also launch on Fire tablets.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10.22.19 in Services
Comments
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon

After launching IMDb Freedive earlier this year, Amazon is preparing to offer another ad-supported video streaming service. This time, the app is called News and it will allow you to watch news coverage from organizations like CBS, Reuters, Bloomberg and more. It'll offer both live and on-demand content.

Amazon News

Amazon says you'll be to watch the platform on Fire TV devices, including compatible smart TVs, with a gradual rollout planned over the next few weeks. News will also be available on Fire tablets, such as the updated Fire HD 10 the company announced at the start of the month. You won't need to create a separate account to access all the content that's available through News. Some of the other publishers that plan to take part in the app include People, Cheddar, Sports Illustrated, Al Jazeera and Yahoo (owned by Engadget parent company Verizon). You'll be able to customize the experience by picking your favorite publishers and topics of interest.

For Amazon, News is another way for the company to increase its ad revenue. While its best known for services like Prime and AWS, Amazon also has a surprisingly big presence in the space. In 2018, the company became the third-largest digital advertiser in the US after Google and Facebook. It's also a way for the company to compete with platforms like Apple News+ and Google News in a way that makes sense for Amazon given its platforms and investments in video.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Amazon
In this article: advertising, amazon, Amazon News, av, entertainment, fire tv, imbd freedive, imdb, news, services, verizon, video, video streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
75 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'The Last of Us Part II' is reportedly delayed until the spring

'The Last of Us Part II' is reportedly delayed until the spring

View
Motorola's new budget phones are all about the cameras

Motorola's new budget phones are all about the cameras

View
Amazon acquires another healthcare start-up for its Amazon Care program

Amazon acquires another healthcare start-up for its Amazon Care program

View
'Rocket League' is making its first three DLC packs available for free

'Rocket League' is making its first three DLC packs available for free

View
BBC fights censorship by launching news site on the dark web

BBC fights censorship by launching news site on the dark web

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr