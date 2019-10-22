Best Buy takes on Amazon with free next-day deliveries

This offer could make Best Buy more of a threat to Amazon, especially because Best Buy's shipping is free and Amazon customers still have to sign up for Prime to get the free delivery perk. For years, Amazon's speedy shipping has been a distinguishing factor, but that might not hold for long. Walmart has also experimented with free, next-day deliveries.

Best Buy is also offering Apple-certified repairs, so you might argue that the retailer is offering the best of Apple and Amazon while also drawing people into its stores.