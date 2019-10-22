THQ Nordic and Airship Syndicate are revamping the Darksiders series with Darksiders Genesis, and they've revealed when you'll be able to take command of two Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The latest Darksiders game will hit PC and Google Stadia December 5th. Players on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will get to grips with it February 14th.
'Darksiders Genesis' is coming to PC and Stadia December 5th
It'll hit PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on Valentine's Day.
It'll offer two-player co-op for the first time in the franchise. If you're playing solo, you can switch between control of Strife and War on the fly to take advantage of their different combat styles. Darksiders Genesis also adopts a top-down, Diablo-style perspective instead of the third-person view used in the series until now. To help tide you over until December or February, a new trailer shows Strife facing off against Malgros the Defiler.