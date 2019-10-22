'Darksiders Genesis' is coming to PC and Stadia December 5th

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: THQ Nordic/Airship Syndicate

Kris Holt, @krisholt
10.22.19 in AV
THQ Nordic and Airship Syndicate are revamping the Darksiders series with Darksiders Genesis, and they've revealed when you'll be able to take command of two Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The latest Darksiders game will hit PC and Google Stadia December 5th. Players on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will get to grips with it February 14th.

It'll offer two-player co-op for the first time in the franchise. If you're playing solo, you can switch between control of Strife and War on the fly to take advantage of their different combat styles. Darksiders Genesis also adopts a top-down, Diablo-style perspective instead of the third-person view used in the series until now. To help tide you over until December or February, a new trailer shows Strife facing off against Malgros the Defiler.

In this article: airship syndicate, airshipsyndicate, art, av, darksiders, darksiders genesis, darksidersgenesis, games, gaming, google stadia, googlestadia, nintendo switch, nintendoswitch, pc, ps4, release date, releasedate, stadia, switch, thq nordic, thqnordic, xbox one, xboxone
