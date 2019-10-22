'Doctor Who: The Edge of Time' VR game arrives November 12th

In the game, which lasts for around four hours, you'll accompany the Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) to retrieve some time crystals. You'll also have the help of an AI companion named Emma. You can try to save the universe, use the Sonic Screwdriver to solve puzzles and battle classic Doctor Who monsters in The Edge of Time on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Cosmos next month.