Image credit: Discovery

Food Network's cooking classes begin on Echo Show and Alexa devices

A Food Network Kitchen subscription is usually $60/year, but it currently costs $48.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
10.22.19 in Food and Drink
Discovery

At Amazon's big Alexa event last month, Discovery revealed its Food Network Kitchen service, which is now live across its iOS and Android apps and Alexa-powered devices. It includes live, interactive cooking classes featuring the network's star chefs, on-demand courses, recipes and Food Network TV shows as well as grocery ordering and delivery for all the ingredients you'll need to prepare the dishes you see on the service.

You can view some of the recipes and videos for free, but you'll need to subscribe if you'd like complete access. Food Network Kitchen is offering a 90-day trial to the full service, as well as a limited-time discount on an annual membership -- $48/year instead of the usual $60. For each purchase of an annual subscription, Discovery will donate up to 100 meals to kids.

For now, Food Network Kitchen is available on Alexa devices, Echo Show, Fire tablets, Fire TV and Fire-powered smart TVs as well as the mobile apps. It'll be available on other devices and platforms next year. Also in 2020, Food Network Kitchen will add round-the-clock culinary support and culinary equipment shopping options.

Source: Discovery
