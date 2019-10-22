Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google Duplex begins international rollout with a New Zealand pilot

AI callers will contact local businesses to inquire about holiday opening hours.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
10.22.19 in Services
Comments
121 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google

Google Duplex, the futuristic service that uses AI to place phone calls and make reservations, can already book movie tickets and will soon be able to rent a car. The service has rolled out across the US, and now international rollout is beginning with a test in New Zealand.

As spotted by The Verge, Google New Zealand has published a blog post announcing a pilot of the Duplex program in the country. The pilot will use Duplex to place AI calls to local businesses and inquire about their opening hours for the upcoming Labour Day holiday on October 28th. This information will then be updated on Google Maps and Search.

If businesses don't want to interact with Duplex they can opt out of the pilot in the My Business settings. Google also promises that the AI callers will disclose that they are part of an automated system when they place a call.

While kinks in the phone conversation system are still being worked out, a very limited international pilot program makes sense. Currently, around 25 percent of Duplex calls are actually made by a human, so it could be a while before the AI is ready to manage a full reservation system on its own.

Via: The Verge
Source: Google New Zealand
In this article: ai, gear, google, google duplex, new zealand, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
121 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
AI can help doctors spot brain hemorrhages faster

AI can help doctors spot brain hemorrhages faster

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr