Google Home update leaves some speakers unusable

This doesn't appear to affect the Home Max, displays like the Home Hub or Nest-branded speakers.

It's not clear when there might be a fix. However, it's a serious problem for those unfortunate owners affected by the glitch. While it's a relatively minor hassle to get a speaker replaced under warranty, many Home and Home Mini devices are out of warranty. You might be forced to pay for a replacement even though Google is responsible for knocking your speaker out of commission.

The good news is, Google is replacing affected devices regardless of whether they're in and out of warranty until the fix is issued.

Update (at 11:48 p.m. ET on 10/22/2019): This post was edited to clarify that Google will be replacing affected devices regardless of whether they're under warranty.