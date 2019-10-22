Marvel is working on a bunch of new podcasts for Pandora and SiriusXM

Each of the scripted series will be 10 episodes long. In turn, the first four will focus on Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Star-Lord, with the fifth and final series seeing the four superheroes teaming up. As for what else you can expect from the company, Marvel says one highlight will be a regular talk show series that will feature celebrity interviews. The two companies also plan to host themed live events as part of the multi-year partnership.

Once the series launch, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to them on any device that supports the platform, including the Apple TV, PlayStation 4 and Sonos speakers. If you don't have a SiriusXM subscription, they'll also be available to listen to on the Pandora mobile app for both paid and free users.

If the quality of Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night podcast is any indication of what fans can expect from the company's new slate of audio productions, then they're in for a treat. The Long Night was a slick production that featured Castlevania's Richard Armitage voicing Wolverine. If you've already listened to The Long Night, Marvel's latest podcast, Marvels, is set to premiere this fall.