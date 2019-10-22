Mazda's first electric car opens up thanks to 'Freestyle' doors

Mazda is a bit late to the electrified party, but the small MX-30 crossover it just unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show might have been worth waiting for. Besides its 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery and e-Skyactiv the showstopping feature here is the RX-8-like "Freestyle" door setup, with front and rear doors on both sides that open at the center "so customers can invent new and creative ways of using the car."
Like the Tesla Model X with its Falcon Wing doors that open up instead of out, the Freestyle doors -- which open to 82 degrees in the front and 80 degrees in the rear -- are supposed to make getting people and things in and out easier than ever. This is no towering SUV however, while it's over 14 feet long, the top of MX-30 is only a little over 5 feet high.