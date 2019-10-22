'NBA Now' game offers a quick basketball fix on your phone

There are some uncommon twists for games like this. Player ratings are based on real NBA stats that change from day to day. And if your NBA knowledge runs deep, you can earn perks for predicting winning teams. Multiplayer, meanwhile, should keep the game lively.

The title is available for free, although you likely know what that means: in-app purchases. Gamevil has loaded NBA Now with a virtual coin system and other purchases that suggest this could be a grind if you're not willing to pay. Still, it's not often that you see a basketball game that's this optimized for on-the-go play. It might not hurt to give it a try if you think you could create a better team than the pros.