Latest in Gear

Image credit: OmniVision

OmniVision wins Guinness World Record for its tiny medical image sensor

The ultra small device is cost effective and more comfortable for patients.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
10.22.19 in Medicine
Comments
182 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

OmniVision

OmniVision is the new holder of the Guinness World Record for the smallest commercially available image sensor. The tiny device (pictured above in a camera module next to a grain of pepper) measures just half a millimetre squared, and will have a significant impact on the medical imaging landscape.

Traditionally, procedures in the body's smallest anatomy -- such as neuro, ENT, cardiac, spinal and gynaecology procedures -- were performed blind or with low quality images from fiberscopes, because existing cameras were too big and reusable endoscopes were not cost effective. OmniVision's tiny image sensor, used in conjunction with its 0.65mm x 0.65mm camera module, addresses these issues.

As OmniVision's marketing director Aaron Chiang explains, the technology "offers a compact, high quality solution for disposable guidewires, catheters and endoscopes, which are experiencing growing demand because of their ability to reduce cross-contamination risks, downtime inefficiencies and costs associated with the repairs, preprocedural testing and sterilization of reusable endoscopes."

The sensor is also the only ultra small "chip on tip" camera with backside illumination, which provides excellent image quality and better low-light performance to help reduce LED heat, along with improved sensitivity. Not only does that stand to improve cost effectiveness for hospitals, but it's good news for patients, too, says Chiang, who notes that the compact disposable device "can improve patient comfort and shorten recovery time."

In this article: camera, cameras, chip, design, endoscopy, gear, Guinness World Record, image sensor, LED, medicine, OmniVision, surgery
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
182 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Netflix launches its cheaper mobile-only subscription in Malaysia

Netflix launches its cheaper mobile-only subscription in Malaysia

View
Canon's EOS 1D X Mark III will be a technological tour de force

Canon's EOS 1D X Mark III will be a technological tour de force

View
Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr