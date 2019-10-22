Latest in Gear

Image credit: Pixelmator
Pixelmator Pro is currently 50 percent off

$20 for one of our favorite image editing apps on macOS is a steal.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10.22.19 in Personal Computing
One of Engadget's favorite Photoshop alternatives, Pixelmator Pro, has just gone on sale. Starting today, you can get 50 percent off the macOS image editing app. With the discount applied, Pixelmator Pro costs $19.99, instead of $39.99. If you're reading this outside the US, the app is likely discounted in your country as well, so make sure to check the Mac App Store.

If you're not familiar with Pixelmator Pro, it's an affordable but powerful image editor that's just as useful for editing photos as it is illustrations. One of the highlights of the app is the fact that it can directly integrate with Apple's Photos app, allowing you to edit a photo and then seamless import back into your library. It's also a non-destructive editor, so undoing any edits is a breeze. The sale ends on October 29th.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
