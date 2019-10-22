PlayStation's Halloween sale includes 'Dark Souls 3' and 'Devil May Cry 5'

Halloween is fast approaching so that means brands have got some fiendishly good holiday deals on offer, and the US PlayStation Store is no exception. Expect between 50 and 75 percent off loads of horror and horror-adjacent games, including Dark Souls, Devil May Cry, We Happy Few and Wolfenstein II.
A lot of the deals have been available before, so now's the time to get involved if you've been dragging your heels previously. Others mean some games are on sale for the first time ever. Telltale's The Walking Dead bundle is on sale for $15 off, while the deluxe edition of Resident Evil 2 is $5 cheaper than it's ever been. Take a look. The sale ends on November 1st, 8am PT/11am ET.