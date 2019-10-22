Scoot makes its new single-seat mopeds available in Los Angeles

Unlike scooters and regular bikes, you need to be at least 18 years old and carry a valid driver's license to take one for a ride.

Scoot plans to make the mopeds available in other US cities before the end of 2019.

This isn't the first time Scoot has offered mopeds. There have been more conventional models in San Francisco since 2012, and in Barcelona as of May 2018. This is the first time Scoot has made use of a newer design, though, and it's apparent this rollout will be considerably more ambitious. Bird and Scoot aren't shy about wanting to undercut transportation heavyweights like Uber and Lyft, and it sees the moped as a key part of that strategy.