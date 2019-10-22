Serato's DJ software is ready for macOS Catalina

One downside about using your Mac to DJ is that every system update carries some risk of incompatibility or error, and the recent change to Catalina was more drastic than others. That's because Apple forcibly ejected iTunes in favor of splitting duties between more iOS-like Music, Podcasts and TV apps. While most people could move on with a few adjustments, DJ software that linked to iTunes for indexing and creating playlists of music needed an update to deal with the new system.

Now Serato has announced that DJ Pro 2.3 and DJ Lite 1.3 are compatible with macOS Catalina, ready to load their libraries automatically from the new Music app. Separately, the company said that its Studio 1.3.1 software is also supported on the new OS,but Serato Sample and Pitch 'n Time Pro and LE are "actively being worked on."