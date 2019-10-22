Sony launches a $250 version of its Koov robot coding kit

Of course, it's a lot smaller than the full-sized kit. It only comes with 86 blocks whereas the bigger set has 322, and it has fewer electronic components. Further, it only has up to 12 pre-coded robot recipes kids can follow and 6 lessons, while the bigger set has 35 robot recipes and 23 lessons on programming, robotics and other subjects.

Still, Sony believes the trial kit is enough to teach kids key programming and design concepts. Sony Electronics North America VP Michiko Araki Kelley said in a statement: