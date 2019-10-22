Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sphero

Sphero makes its 'RVR' programmable tank robot available to all

It will set you back $250.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
10.22.19 in Robots
Comments
74 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sphero

Sphero, which you probably know for its spherical robots like the BB-8, launched a Kickstarter project for a customizable tank-style robot earlier this year. Now that robot called the RVR (pronounced "rover") is available for purchase. The company expects all backers to have received their units today, but you can now buy one from Sphero's website or Amazon if you weren't able to back the project a few months ago.

The RVR is equipped with all-terrain treads, sensors, what Sphero describes as a powerful motor, as well as plenty of torque. What truly makes it great for tinkerers, though, is its expansion plate that's designed to work with most third-party components, including Raspberry Pi, Arduino, micro:bit and Sphero's littleBits. You can, say, install a robotic arm, a camera or any other hardware and then program it to do what you want using the Sphero Edu app.

Sphero had education in mind when it designed the RVR and even offered multiples in packs for the classroom. It can be a great tool for teachers hoping to get their students interested in science, technology, engineering, arts and math subjects. You can get one even if you're not an educator or a student, though -- each unit will set you back $250.

Source: Sphero RVR
In this article: gear, robots, rvr, sphero
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
74 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View
Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr