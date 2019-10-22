Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Spotify offers a free Google Home Mini to all US Premium subscribers

It's not limited to family plan members this year.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10.22.19 in Services
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

Spotify is bringing back its smart speaker giveaway for another year, and this time it's being considerably less picky. The streaming music service is offering free Google Home Minis to all new and existing Premium subscribers in the US "while supplies last," including individuals -- it's not reserving them for family plan members. This won't be quite so thrilling when Google just introduced the upgraded Nest Mini (this comes across as clearing out stock), but it's hard to object if you've been itching to start a smart home setup.

The company pitches this as a way to make the service more accessible to Premium subscribers, and Google is no doubt eager to put more Assistant devices in the hands of users. However, they're also sowing the seeds for a deeper collaboration. Spotify hinted that there will be new integrations with Assistant in the future that will make it "even easier" to find and listen to music. That free speaker will be convenient, but it'll also ensure that you have access to whatever Google and Spotify are cooking.

Source: Spotify For the Record
In this article: av, gear, google, google home mini, internet, music, services, smart speaker, spotify, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
