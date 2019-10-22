Latest in Gear

Image credit: bombuscreative via Getty Images

Twitter vows to introduce new rules against deepfakes

It will give users the chance to submit their feedback.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
10.22.19 in Internet
Comments
118 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

bombuscreative via Getty Images

Twitter promises to introduce new policy to fight deepfakes, especially when they could "threaten someone's physical safety or lead to offline harm." The social network has announced that it's working on created rules to address what it calls "synthetic and manipulated media" posted on its website. Photos, videos, and audio that had been significantly altered to fabricate events that never happened fall under that classification.

The company says it's taking this step, since it needs to consider the potential damage deepfakes shared on Twitter can cause. Before it rolls out the new rules, though, it will run a feedback period to give users the chance to help the company refine them before they go live.

More and more tech giants and social networks have been taking a stand against and finding ways to combat deepfakes, which could be used as a tool for disinformation campaigns and to create content that can harm people's lives. Amazon has recently joined Facebook's Deepfake Detection Challenge that aims to create open source tools organizations and governments can use to spot altered media. Microsoft is also part of the initiative, along with MIT and the University of Oxford, among others. Twitter itself banned deepfake porn in 2018.

Source: Twitter Safety
In this article: deepfakes, gear, internet, Twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
118 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Blood-based TB test will provide a low-cost option for developing nations

Blood-based TB test will provide a low-cost option for developing nations

View
Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr