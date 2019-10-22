Verizon is giving Unlimited customers 12 months of Disney+ for free

This makes Verizon the exclusive Disney+ carrier, and it could help Disney+ better compete with Apple TV+, which launches on November 1st. Apple recently announced that anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac will get a free one-year subscription to its service. Disney doesn't have its own hardware to bundle subscriptions with, but this partnership with Verizon might be the next best thing.

If you already signed up for one of the three-year Disney+ discount bundles, have no fear. If you've pre-purchased Disney+ and are also eligible for a free year through Verizon, your pre-purchased plan will be put on pause and resume after the Verizon promotional period.

Update 10/23/19 9:00AM ET: This story was updated to clarify that customers who pre-purchased Disney+ subscriptions can still take advantage of the free year through Verizon.