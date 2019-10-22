Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney

Verizon is giving Unlimited customers 12 months of Disney+ for free

New Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers are eligible too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10.22.19 in AV
Comments
1396 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Disney

Verizon (Engadget's parent company) is offering 12 months of Disney+ to all of its new and existing 4G LTE and 5G Unlimited wireless customers. New Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers will get 12 months of the new streaming service too. The offer begins November 12th, the same day Disney+ launches.

This makes Verizon the exclusive Disney+ carrier, and it could help Disney+ better compete with Apple TV+, which launches on November 1st. Apple recently announced that anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac will get a free one-year subscription to its service. Disney doesn't have its own hardware to bundle subscriptions with, but this partnership with Verizon might be the next best thing.

If you already signed up for one of the three-year Disney+ discount bundles, have no fear. If you've pre-purchased Disney+ and are also eligible for a free year through Verizon, your pre-purchased plan will be put on pause and resume after the Verizon promotional period.

Update 10/23/19 9:00AM ET: This story was updated to clarify that customers who pre-purchased Disney+ subscriptions can still take advantage of the free year through Verizon.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Verizon
In this article: 4g lte, 5g, apple tv+, av, business, customers, deal, discount, disney, disney+, engadgetdeals, entertainment, free, streaming tv, subscription, thebuyersguide, unlimited, verizon, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1396 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Netflix launches its cheaper mobile-only subscription in Malaysia

Netflix launches its cheaper mobile-only subscription in Malaysia

View
Canon's EOS 1D X Mark III will be a technological tour de force

Canon's EOS 1D X Mark III will be a technological tour de force

View
Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr