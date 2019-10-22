Latest in Gear

Image credit: simpson33 via Getty Images
save
Save
share

BYU researchers extend WiFi range by 200 feet with a software upgrade

Their protocol doesn’t require hardware like mesh network routers.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10.22.19 in Internet
Comments
695 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

As we fill our homes with connected devices, we'll need WiFi to reach around every corner. One solution is hardware like Amazon's Eero routers and Google's Nest WiFi, physical devices that give your primary WiFi signal a boost. But researchers think there might be another way: a software protocol that extends the distance connected devices can send and receive WiFi by more than 60 meters.

The researchers, led by Brigham Young Unviersity, have dubbed the protocol On-Off Noise Power Communication (ONPC). While WiFi typically requires speeds of at least one megabit per second to maintain a signal, the ONPC protocol can maintain a signal on as little as one one bit per second. That's one millionth of the data speed typically required.

The protocol does this by allowing WiFi-enabled devices to send wireless noise as well as data. According to BYU, it allows the device to send a series of 1s and 0s, essentially turning on and off its signal in a specific pattern. That's enough to tell the WiFi router that the device is still transmitting something (even if no data is being received) and maintain the signal.

"It's basically sending 1 bit of information that says it's alive," says Professor Neal Patawri of Washington University in St. Louis.

When put to the test, the ONPC protocol allowed the researchers to extend the range of an off-the-shelf device 67 meters beyond the range of standard WiFi. Perhaps best of all, ONPC can be programmed on top of the existing WiFi protocol, and because it is entirely software based, it could be rolled out to almost any WiFi-enabled device through a simple software update, at least theoretically.

Video
Presenter: Chris Velazco
Script: Chris Velazco
Script Editor: Dana Wollman
Editor: Chris Schodt
Producer & Camera: Michael Morris

Source: Brigham Young University
In this article: AOLoriginals, brigham young university, BYU, connected devices, DailyShow, engadget, EngadgetToday, engadgetvideo, entertainment, gear, internet, iot, mesh networking, on-off noise power communication, ONPC, protocol, range, router, routers, smart home, software, Washington University, wifi
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
695 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Wirecutter's best deals: The Eero Pro mesh networking kit, and more!

Wirecutter's best deals: The Eero Pro mesh networking kit, and more!

View
40 music festivals pledge not to use facial recognition

40 music festivals pledge not to use facial recognition

View
OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

View
A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

View
Twitch star Shroud follows Ninja to Microsoft's Mixer

Twitch star Shroud follows Ninja to Microsoft's Mixer

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr