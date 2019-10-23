Latest in Gear

The 2020 Honda Fit will use the automaker's new hybrid system

It's Honda's first e:HEV model.
Honda has debuted the 2020 Fit at the Tokyo Motor Show, where the automaker has also revealed that it will have a hybrid option. In fact, it will be the first compact car to use its new two-motor hybrid system called the e:HEV. The company has developed the new hybrid system to become its core electrification technology going forward. Honda didn't reveal a lot of details about it, though it says that all e:HEV models will be "driven mostly with an electric motor."

The Fit itself will come in five types, starting with the no-frills basic one. The "home" type puts a focus on visuals and will have natural-looking fabric seats and genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel, while the "Ness" type is catered towards sporty people and uses water-repellent materials. There's also a type called "Crosstar" that has 16-inch aluminum wheels and another called "Luxe" with exclusive leather seats and platinum-style chrome plating.

In addition to being the first e:HEV model, the new Fit will also be Honda's first vehicle with the Connect on-board communication system. It will allow owners to control some vehicle functions remotely via smartphone and automatically links the car to emergency services in case of accidents. The new Fit will go on sale in Japan in February 2020 -- unfortunately, it's not clear if it will make its way to the US.

