Image credit: Nighthawk Interactive/iam8bit
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

There's also retro-style cases for the remastered Switch versions.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10.23.19 in AV
Nighthawk Interactive/iam8bit

Are the modern ports of Aladdin and The Lion King not sufficiently nostalgic for you? You're about to get your retro fix, and then some. Nighthawk Interactive and iam8bit are planning physical releases of the classic Disney games, including limited "Legacy" cartridges for Aladdin on the Genesis/Mega Drive, and Lion King on SNES -- about as authentic as it gets short of finding an original copy on eBay. They'll cost $100 each, won't ship until early 2020 and will only have 4,500 available units each, but you don't get many opportunities like this. Pre-orders start October 24th at 1PM Eastern on iam8bit.

If you're not quite that interested in the original format, there will also be a physical Retro Edition of Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and Lion King for the Switch. It'll be available in both Genesis- and SNES-style boxes, with a retro-like manual to match. It arrives on December 10th for $50, and pre-orders will start at the same time as for the Legacy cartridges, only this time on Best Buy. While the trip down memory lane won't be quite the same, it may be the more realistic choice if you don't have a '90s console buried in your closet.

Via: Poylygon
Source: iam8bit
In this article: aladdin, av, cartridge, digital eclipse, disney, games, gaming, genesis, nighthawk interactive, nostalgia, retro, snes, super nintendo, switch, the lion king, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
