Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon
save
Save
share

Amazon adds thousands of Counter pick-up locations in the US

It teamed up with GNC, Health Mart and Stage Stores for the expansion.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
10.23.19 in Internet
Comments
103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Amazon

While Amazon's competitors were scrambling to match its same-day and next-day delivery options, the e-commerce giant was apparently working on its more experimental approach to deliveries. It launched its Counter pick-up option in the US back in June, allowing customers to get their parcels delivered to partner stores. Now, it's expanding that service and opening thousands more Counter locations in the US -- just in time for this year's holiday shopping season -- thanks to its partnerships with Stage Stores, GNC and Health Mart.

Customers can choose to have their parcel sent to a Counter location if it's available in their area. Once their package arrives, they'll get an email with a barcode that they'll need to show the store staff. They'll also have 14 days to collect their package. Although its same- and next-day delivery options remain incredibly convenient, Counter provides a great alternative for those who don't need their items right away, those worried about porch pirates or those ordering surprise gifts for friends and family.

Amazon says it's been trialing Counter with GNC (a health and wellness brand), Health Mart (a network of pharmacies) and Stage Stores (a department store specializing in brand name goods) over the last few months in an effort to offer more pick-up locations. Patrick Supanc, the Worldwide Director of Amazon Hub, said customers' and partners' response to Counter's launch "has been tremendous." He added: "This new network of pickup points gives customers a pickup experience that is fast, flexible and convenient, and partners are thrilled with the strong engagement and additional foot traffic Counter is driving for their stores."

Source: Amazon
In this article: amazon, counter, gear, GNC, Health Mart, internet, Stage Store, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
103 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX's next Crew Dragon test could happen next week

SpaceX's next Crew Dragon test could happen next week

View
Google researchers taught an AI to recognize smells

Google researchers taught an AI to recognize smells

View
Wirecutter's best deals: The Eero Pro mesh networking kit, and more!

Wirecutter's best deals: The Eero Pro mesh networking kit, and more!

View
OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

View
A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr