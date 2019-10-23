Bungie is about to kick off Destiny 2's customary Halloween event, and it's borrowing from the past even as it throws in some new twists. This year's Festival of the Lost will run from October 29th through November 19th, and it'll bring back both Eva Levante and the candy system. Earn enough sweets and you can buy "grab bags" as well as a Masterworked version of the Werewolf auto rifle. The Haunted Forest is also making its return and challenges you to venture as far into the spooky maze as possible in 15 minutes.
The latest 'Destiny 2' Halloween event starts October 29th
Eva and the Haunted Forest are back.
Sponsored Links
This being Destiny, there are lots of cosmetics. You can earn Chocolate Strange Coins to buy masks (including for Shadowkeep characters like Eris Morn), add skeletal armor ornaments, pick up Halloween-themed Ghosts and find similarly festive Sparrow vehicles.
There aren't any radical departures from D2's formula, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Festival of the Lost is one of the longest-running seasonal events in Destiny as a whole, and frequently the silliest -- it's a chance to cut loose in a game that occasionally takes itself very seriously.