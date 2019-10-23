Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bungie

The latest 'Destiny 2' Halloween event starts October 29th

Eva and the Haunted Forest are back.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10h ago in AV
Comments
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bungie

Bungie is about to kick off Destiny 2's customary Halloween event, and it's borrowing from the past even as it throws in some new twists. This year's Festival of the Lost will run from October 29th through November 19th, and it'll bring back both Eva Levante and the candy system. Earn enough sweets and you can buy "grab bags" as well as a Masterworked version of the Werewolf auto rifle. The Haunted Forest is also making its return and challenges you to venture as far into the spooky maze as possible in 15 minutes.

This being Destiny, there are lots of cosmetics. You can earn Chocolate Strange Coins to buy masks (including for Shadowkeep characters like Eris Morn), add skeletal armor ornaments, pick up Halloween-themed Ghosts and find similarly festive Sparrow vehicles.

There aren't any radical departures from D2's formula, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Festival of the Lost is one of the longest-running seasonal events in Destiny as a whole, and frequently the silliest -- it's a chance to cut loose in a game that occasionally takes itself very seriously.

Source: Bungie
In this article: av, bungie, destiny, destiny 2, games, gaming, halloween, personal computing, personalcomputing, ps4, video games, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

Downloaded Disney+ movies will keep working even if they leave the service

View
16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

16-bit 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' cartridges are returning in 2020

View
Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

View
Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

Apple Pay is more popular than Starbucks for US mobile payments

View
Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

Tesla turns a profit as it spins up trial production in Shanghai

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr