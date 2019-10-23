Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Lexus

Lexus’s first autonomous EV has drones and ‘artificial muscle technology’

It shared its LF-30 Electric Concept at the Tokyo Motor Show.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
10h ago in Transportation
Lexus is finally ready to unveil its first electric vehicle prototype. At the Tokyo Motor Show today, it pulled back the curtain on its LF-30 Electric Concept, its vision for the next generation of EVs.

Lexus leaned into the futuristic theme, which is evident from the vehicle's "hoodless" form, glass roof and gull-wing (aka DeLorean) doors. Inside, Lexus put gesture controls to use and created AR vehicle info systems. The front seats are meant to feel more like first-class airplane seats, and the backseats use something called "artificial muscle technology" to mold to passengers.

When it comes to driving, users will have the option of autonomous mode. They'll also get "advanced posture controls." To keep the driver's line of sight level, the system will adjust the torque to each wheel. That capability is made possible by electric motors in each wheel.

There are other perks, too, like the Lexus Airporter, a drone that will deliver your bag from the doorstep of your house to the trunk of the car. The LF-30 uses wireless charging, and it's AI can both sync charging to your daily schedule and recognize drivers' voices and adjust the car to their preferences.

Lexus plans to unveil its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) next month. It's also working on a plug-in hybrid and a dedicated BEV platform. By 2025, Lexus will offer electric versions of all of its vehicles.

Source: Lexus
In this article: advanced posture controls, ai, airporter, ar, autonomous vehicle, concept, drone, electric, electric vehicle, ev, gear, gesture controls, lexus, lf-30, tokyo motor show, Tokyo Motor Show 2019, tomorrow, transportation, voice recognition
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
