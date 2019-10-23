Lexus’s first autonomous EV has drones and ‘artificial muscle technology’

Lexus leaned into the futuristic theme, which is evident from the vehicle's "hoodless" form, glass roof and gull-wing (aka DeLorean) doors. Inside, Lexus put gesture controls to use and created AR vehicle info systems. The front seats are meant to feel more like first-class airplane seats, and the backseats use something called "artificial muscle technology" to mold to passengers.

When it comes to driving, users will have the option of autonomous mode. They'll also get "advanced posture controls." To keep the driver's line of sight level, the system will adjust the torque to each wheel. That capability is made possible by electric motors in each wheel.

There are other perks, too, like the Lexus Airporter, a drone that will deliver your bag from the doorstep of your house to the trunk of the car. The LF-30 uses wireless charging, and it's AI can both sync charging to your daily schedule and recognize drivers' voices and adjust the car to their preferences.

Lexus plans to unveil its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) next month. It's also working on a plug-in hybrid and a dedicated BEV platform. By 2025, Lexus will offer electric versions of all of its vehicles.