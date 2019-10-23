Microsoft's cloud and LinkedIn grow steadily, while Surface falters

Once again, Microsoft's cloud business is trucking along nicely, growing 27 percent over last year to reach revenues of $10.8 billion, according to its Q1 2020 earnings report. That's been a common refrain for the company for the past few years, but now it's also seeing consistent growth in LinkedIn, which saw a revenue jump of 25 percent from a year ago. The only notable blip in an otherwise stellar earnings report is Surface sales, which fell 4 percent from a year ago. That makes plenty of sense, since potential buyers were likely waiting for the arrival of new computers this fall.