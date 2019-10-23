Mitsubishi shows off an oddball hybrid buggy prototype

The prototype has a sleek but blocky design, with t-shaped headlights and taillights. Its lower bumper has aluminum skid plates, and it has raised fenders and wide tires to make sure it can grip through any terrain. Inside, the controls are minimal, but an AR windshield displays info like road and traffic conditions.

Most importantly, the concept allows Mitsubishi to explore using a PHEV drivetrain in a small SUV. There's no guarantee this will lead to a production model, but it's nice to see a hybrid that pushes the envelope.