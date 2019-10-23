NBC is making a sitcom based on esports

No further details yet on when the show will land, or what it will involve, beyond its narrative that follows a group of friends finding companionship and common ground in their mutual love of competitive esports. As Variety notes, however, it's not exactly the first major comedy project focusing on esports -- CBS recently put in a pilot order for a show about a retired basketball player purchasing an esports franchise for his estranged son. With esports increasingly gaining global attention, we can probably expect other shows in the future, too.