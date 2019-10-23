Samsung's fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanning will roll out soon

If you do get the update, you can't escape it -- the notice will stay until you install the fix.

It's a quick response, although it's arguably a necessary one. In theory, anyone could unlock the S10 or Note 10 if the phone had a cheap screen cover installed. The fix should ensure that Samsung's phones are looking for a finger on the glass, not textures that merely resemble a finger. Even if the likelihood of an intruder discovering the flaw wasn't that high, it clearly undermined Samsung's security claims and had consequences. Numerous banks even removed fingerprint sign-in support as a precautionary measure. If Samsung didn't patch this quickly, the uproar could easily have grown louder.