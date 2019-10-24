Apple TV app is now available on the Fire TV Stick

Apple wants to make Apple TV+ available in as many places as possible. Yes, you have heard us say that before. Just last week, the Apple TV app arrived on Roku, and today, Amazon announced that the Apple TV app is available on the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K -- in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. When Apple TV+ launches on November 1st, the streaming service will be available on those devices, too.
Through the app, users will have access to their iTunes libraries and all of the TV shows and movies they've already purchased or rented through Apple. Of course, the app will allow users to sign up for Apple TV+ even if they don't own an Apple device.
For now, the app is only available on those two Fire TV Sticks, but Amazon says it will arrive on a few Fire TVs and the Fire TV Cube "soon."