Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Can DJI compete against GoPro in the action camera arena?

Tell us how the drone manufacturer’s Osmo Action measured up with a user review.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
17h ago in Cameras
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Drone maker DJI has been manufacturing drones with cameras for quite some time. However, the Osmo Action was its first attempt at making a stand-alone action camera, á la GoPro. Though the Osmo Action has similar specs to GoPro's Hero 7 Black, it also features a front facing display and HDR video recording. Managing Editor James Trew appreciated the excellent image stabilization and the ability to frame shots of yourself using the front display, but was let down by the absence of GPS and basic editing features. The Osmo Action earned a solid score of 84, while its competitor the GoPro Hero 7 Black had earned an 89.

If you own the DJI Osmo Action, what would you score it? Did it serve your needs? Did you appreciate that front-facing display? Were you also frustrated by the lack of GPS or an HDMI port? Tell us (and your fellow readers) all about this outdoor camcorder with a user review on our Osmo Action product page! If you've used other action cameras, feel free to compare them as well. And don't forget that your review could be used in an upcoming user review roundup, so don't leave out any details!

Note: Comments are off for this post, but we'd love to hear your thoughts on our DJI Osmo Action product page!

In this article: av, calltoaction, cameras, DJI, gear, gopro, osmo, osmo action, thebuyersguide, user review, user reviews, UserReview, UserReviews, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Pixelbook Go review: Function over form

Google Pixelbook Go review: Function over form

View
RED founder retires, and the Hydrogen phone project is over

RED founder retires, and the Hydrogen phone project is over

View
Square enables free stock trades using Cash App

Square enables free stock trades using Cash App

View
TCL's 2018 6-Series 4K TV goes on sale this weekend for $399

TCL's 2018 6-Series 4K TV goes on sale this weekend for $399

View
AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon team up to push next-gen RCS texting

AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon team up to push next-gen RCS texting

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr