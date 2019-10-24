Google opens its first studio dedicated to making Stadia games

There's no word yet on any of the titles slated for the platform -- which is due to arrive before the year is out -- but this latest announcement does at least reassure interested parties that the wheels are in motion to ensure Stadia gets consistent content. Stadia is a relatively new concept in gaming, so it won't be an automatic destination for games from other studios. By making its own games Google is making a pretty significant commitment to what is essentially a fledgling gaming platform.