Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google opens its first studio dedicated to making Stadia games

The studio confirms Google's commitment to making original content.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
9h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
175 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Google announced its Stadia Games and Entertainment division back in March, confirming its intention to make good on its promise for original content alongside second and third party games for its streaming platform Stadia. Now, the first studio -- and there will be more -- has opened in Montreal, headed up by Jade Raymond who in a blog post reiterated the company's plans to "produce exclusive, original content across a diverse portfolio of games."

There's no word yet on any of the titles slated for the platform -- which is due to arrive before the year is out -- but this latest announcement does at least reassure interested parties that the wheels are in motion to ensure Stadia gets consistent content. Stadia is a relatively new concept in gaming, so it won't be an automatic destination for games from other studios. By making its own games Google is making a pretty significant commitment to what is essentially a fledgling gaming platform.

Source: Google
In this article: av, business, gaming, google, Jade Raymond, Montreal, personal computing, personalcomputing, Stadia, Stadia Games and Entertainment, streaming, studio
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
175 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Twitch star Shroud follows Ninja to Microsoft's Mixer

Twitch star Shroud follows Ninja to Microsoft's Mixer

View
Volkswagen unveils next-gen Golf and its hybrid variants

Volkswagen unveils next-gen Golf and its hybrid variants

View
Ubisoft is delaying almost every game it has announced

Ubisoft is delaying almost every game it has announced

View
Senators want to know if TikTok is a national security risk

Senators want to know if TikTok is a national security risk

View
Ford will reveal its 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV on November 17th

Ford will reveal its 'Mustang-inspired' electric SUV on November 17th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr