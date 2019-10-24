Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Edgar Alvarez, Engadget
Instagram lets IGTV creators send notifications to fans

The platform is adding features to make creating and sharing series easier.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
4h ago in Mobile
Edgar Alvarez, Engadget

Instagram has added a few features to make it easier for anyone to create and share series on IGTV. Now, creators can blast their fans with notifications. They can organize videos on a series page and have a series title appear on each video. And, when viewers watch an episode from a series, IGTV will automatically recommend the next episode.

IGTV hasn't exactly taken off. Though, it has enlisted stars like Jonah Hill, who hosted a series that tackles bullying, and it finally gave in and added horizontal videos. If it's going to succeed, it will need more features like these.

Instagram

