Microsoft used magnets to make its Surface Laptop 3 more repairable

After removing the screws at the bottom of the laptop, the iFixit team was easily able to lift the whole top cover assembly. It was only tethered to the remainder of the device with a single flex cable, after all, and it's secured not with glue, but with magnets. Its SSD is also easy to remove, and hence easy to replace if you're going for an upgrade.

As iFixit notes, the new Surface's internal design shows a "dramatic improvement" over its predecessors', and Microsoft made it happen without making the device look thicker or clunkier than its older siblings. While it retained some of the previous Surfaces' elements, such as its firmly glued-down battery, the teardown authority believes this laptop shows the line's bright future.