Motorola's new budget phones are all about the cameras

Meanwhile, both the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus have a triple camera system, which includes a 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens similar to the Motorola One Action's. That lens is rotated by 90 degrees to capture as much as four times of the scene in a single frame. The G8 Play has a 13-megapixel main camera, depth sensor, as well as AI features similar to the One Macro's. As for the G8 Plus, it has a 48-megapixel main camera and night vision, stereo speakers tuned by Dolby and a 25-megapixel front camera. All three phones mentioned thus far come with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Moto G8 Play

The G8 Play will be available starting today in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Perú and will roll out in Latin America in the coming months. Motorola didn't say how much the model would cost, but it did reveal the the G8 Plus would set buyers back €269 ($300). The phone, which likely costs more than the G8 Play, is coming out in Brazil, Mexico and India today and will roll out throughout Europe by the end of October.

Moto G8 Plus

The last and most affordable model in Motorola's new lineup is the Moto E6 Play. It has a 5.5-inch HD+ display, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing one and 32GB of storage that's expandable with a microSD card. It's available in Brazil and Mexico starting today and in Europe starting in mid-November for €109 ($121).

Moto E6 Play