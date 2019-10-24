Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Curve Digital/Kuju
save
Save
share

The 'Narcos' game is coming to PC and consoles in November

Side with the DEA or Escobar in this tactical title.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10h ago in AV
Comments
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Curve Digital/Kuju

If you've liked Narcos enough to wish you could step into its (frankly terrifying) world of drug lords and DEA agents, you'll soon have your chance. Curve Digital and Kuju are releasing their long-in-the-making Narcos: Rise of the Cartels game on November 19th for PC and PS4, November 21st for the Switch and November 22nd for Xbox One. The tactical, turn-based title revolves around the first season of Netflix's show and has you siding with either Pablo Escobar as he builds the Medellin Cartel or the DEA agents (and Colombian government) trying to take him down.

The core gameplay style appears to be similar to X-Com and other tactical titles, but there are a few twists. It's a class-based game where special characters (like Murphy for the DEA or El Mexicano/Gacha for the Cartel) have unique abilities and bonuses. You can also take direct control of characters at crucial moments, and occasionally move them multiple times in one turn. It's far too soon to say if this is truly more than a turn-based game with cocaine thrown in, but it's more in-depth than other Netflix tie-ins.

Source: Prezly, Curve Digital (YouTube), Steam
In this article: av, curve digital, games, gaming, kuju, narcos, narcos rise of the cartels, netflix, personal computing, personalcomputing, ps4, switch, video, video games, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon team up to push next-gen RCS texting

AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon team up to push next-gen RCS texting

View
Apple's former insider trading watchdog indicted for... insider trading

Apple's former insider trading watchdog indicted for... insider trading

View
SpaceX's next Crew Dragon test could happen next week

SpaceX's next Crew Dragon test could happen next week

View
OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

View
A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

A 'Hocus Pocus' sequel is in the works for Disney+

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr