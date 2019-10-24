OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G is coming to T-Mobile later this year

The standard 7T Pro is a mildly souped-up 7 Pro with a Snapdragon 855+ chip, a minimum 8GB of RAM, faster charging, an ever-so-slightly larger battery and photography extras like 960FPS slow motion video and a macro mode. The McLaren model bumps the RAM to 12GB and, of course, adds that signature black and orange color scheme with an ethereal pattern on the back. There's not much rush to get this model if you already have a 7 Pro (or most other recent phones, really). It's likely your best chance at getting a 7T Pro in the US, however, and the futureproofing for 5G might sweeten the deal.