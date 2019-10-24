'Rocket League' is making its first three DLC packs available for free

The content from the Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars and Chaos Run DLC packs will be distributed to all Rocket League players on all platforms later this year, meaning everyone will have access to the Dominus, Takumi, Scarab, Zippy, Ripper and Grog vehicles as well as decals, paint finishes and wheels.

As the content will shortly be available for no charge, the three packs are no longer on sale and the Rocket League Game of the Year Edition that includes the DLC will also be removed from stores. Players who bought one of the packs recently won't miss out though, as they will get a refund if they made their purchase after October 1st this year.

Developers Psyonix say the exact date at which the content is to be made available will be announced soon, and in the meantime it has shared details of its Competitive Season 12 rewards including a unique animated decal for each rank.